Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Headed to AHL affiliate
The Senators reassigned Balcers to AHL Belleville on Friday.
The Senators only have one game remaining on their schedule, so there's no reason for them to keep depth skaters like Balcers around at this point. The 21-year-old forward will finish the season having notched five goals and 14 points in 36 appearances with the big club.
