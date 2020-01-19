Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Headed to minors during bye week
Balcers was sent down to AHL Belleville on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Balcers will continue to see plenty of ice time with Ottawa's minor-league affiliate during the Senators' bye week. While things are always subject to change, expect Balcers to return to Ottawa in time for its next game Jan. 27.
