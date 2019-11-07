Balcers (lower body) returned to practice in a non-contact jersey Thursday.

Balcers has yet to play this year due to a lower-body injury, but his presence on the ice Thursday suggests he's made significant progress in his recovery recently, and could be closing in on a return to game action. However, the 22-year-old winger will need to be cleared for contact before making his season debut, so he should still be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.