Balcers skated on the Senators' fifth line during Thursday's practice, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Balcers played well in the minors last season, racking up 16 goals and 36 points in 33 games with AHL Belleville, but he was far less successful with the big club, managing just three points in 15 contests. He currently looks to be on the outside looking in for a regular spot in Ottawa's lineup and will likely once again bounce between leagues in 2020-21.