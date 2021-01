Balcers was put on waivers Monday at the conclusion of training camp, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Balcers was a solid contributor with Norway's Stavanger Oilers, scoring seven goals in 10 games, but it looks like he'll start another season with AHL Belleville as Ottawa tries to figure out which pieces go where. With Balcers now 23 and still struggling to find his place in Ottawa, he's not an attractive option even in dynasty leagues now, and it's safe to ignore him in all year-long formats.