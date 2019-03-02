Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Ready to rock
Balcers (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, NHL.com's Corey Long reports.
Balcers missed Thursday's game against the Oilers due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 21-year-old Latvian will return to a bottom-six role Saturday, skating with Brian Gibbons and Mikkel Boedker on the Senators' fourth line against the Lightning.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...