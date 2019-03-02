Balcers (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, NHL.com's Corey Long reports.

Balcers missed Thursday's game against the Oilers due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 21-year-old Latvian will return to a bottom-six role Saturday, skating with Brian Gibbons and Mikkel Boedker on the Senators' fourth line against the Lightning.