Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Recalled from minors
Balcers was promoted from AHL Belleville on Friday.
Balcers has been impressive in the minors this season, as he has racked up 14 goals and 12 helpers in 36 outings. The 21-year-old winger was brought in as part of the Erik Karlsson deal and could get his first look at NHL action either Saturday or Sunday versus Minnesota or Carolina, respectively. In a corresponding move, Jack Rodewald was shipped down to AHL Belleville.
