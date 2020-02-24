Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Recalled to Ottawa
Balcers was brought up to the Senators from AHL Belleville on Monday after several moves made at the trade deadline, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Balcers might be with Ottawa for good given the Senators' fire sale, or he might return to Belleville for the Calder Cup playoffs. With Belleville leading the AHL's Eastern Conference, it's a question of whether Senators management want Balcers to get NHL experience or to experience a playoff atmosphere. He's scored 16 goals and 20 assists for Belleville but hasn't scored in seven NHL games, so he's more of a dynasty league option at the moment.
