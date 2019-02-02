Balcers was called up from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

This is Balcer's second call-up of the 2018-19 campaign. Selected in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2015 draft -- the Sharks nabbed him before he was sent to Ottawa in the Erik Karlsson deal -- the winger will look to build upon the two points that he's accrued through his first eight games in the NHL. However, it appears that he'll have to push Nick Paul or another fourth-liner out of the lineup in order to see game action against the Red Wings on Saturday.