Balcers will miss Thursday's clash with Edmonton due to illness, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Balcers is starting to find his stride, as he has four points in his previous eight outings while averaging 11:49 of ice time. The winger will be replaced in the lineup by fellow youngster Drake Batherson versus the Oilers, though the two could find themselves competing for minutes down the stretch as the club probably wants to evaluate all its young talent.