Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Scoreless in March
Balcers' final point before the hiatus came on Feb. 27 against Vancouver, as he failed to score in his final six contests before the virus scare.
Given that Balcers had just three points all season and only appeared in 15 games, there's really no reason to roster him in any format besides a deep dynasty league. He's only 22 years old, so he has time to develop, but he's a long way from contributing.
