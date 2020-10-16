Balcers inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Friday.

Balcers was limited to just 15 games this season in which he garnered one goal, two helpers and 23 shots while averaging 12:08 of ice time. The 22-year-old winger should be given every opportunity to secure a place on the 23-man roster during training camp, though he is far from a lock for the Opening Night lineup.