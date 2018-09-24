Balcers was reassigned to the minors Sunday, TSN reports.

After coming over from San Jose as part of the Erik Karlsson trade, there was some speculation that Balcers could earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night. Instead, the winger will start the year in the minors, although he should be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

