Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Sent to AHL Belleville
Balcers was reassigned to the minors Sunday, TSN reports.
After coming over from San Jose as part of the Erik Karlsson trade, there was some speculation that Balcers could earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night. Instead, the winger will start the year in the minors, although he should be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the 2018-19 campaign.
