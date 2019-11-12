Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Sent to minor-league affiliate
The Senators assigned Balcers (lower body) to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Balcers has yet to play this season due to a lower-body injury, so he'll head to the minors to get himself into playing shape before retruning to the big club. The Latvian forward notched five goals and 14 points while averaging 12:21 of ice time per contest in 36 appearances with Ottawa last campaign.
