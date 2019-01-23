Balcers was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Balcers served as a healthy scratch in Tuesday's matchup with Arizona and will now spend the All-Star break playing in the minors. The winger has just two points in his eight outings this season, in which he logged a mere 9:52 of ice time per game. With Colin White healthy, the Senators may opt to leave Balcers in the minors following the break.