Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Stays in Ottawa
Balcers is back with the Senators per the NHL's official media site.
The 21-year-old was sent to the AHL via a paper move Monday to preserve his eligibility for the AHL playoffs, but is back with the big club. The Latvian will likely be an integral part in the Ottawa rebuild going forward, and has six points in 19 games this campaign.
