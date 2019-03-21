Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Three assists in four games
Balcers generated an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.
Balcers has four points in nine games in March, giving him 10 points in 28 contests for the year. With only 16 hits, 21 blocked shots and 40 shots on goal, it's hard to recommend the Latvian winger for fantasy purposes, as none of his stats move the needle all that much.
