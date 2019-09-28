Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Timeline becomes clear
Coach D.J. Smith said Balcers (lower body) will be out for around a month, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Balcers will likely start the season on injured reserve until he's ready to play. The 22-year-old winger was impressive in his first stint with the big club last year, posting 14 points over 36 games in a bottom-six role. He has a good shot to stay with the big club once healthy.
