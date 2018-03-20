Play

Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Aiming for Thursday return

Dzingel (bruise) is hoping to suit up against the Oilers on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Dzingel -- who was previous ruled out versus Florida on Tuesday -- was still wearing a non-contact jersey during the morning skate, per Brent Wallace of TSN.ca. The Illinois native notched five points in his prior six outings before getting hurt and will look to get back on track Thursday.

