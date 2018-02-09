Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Chips in two helpers in win

Dzingel collected a pair of assists during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Nashville.

Since the calendar flipped to 2018, Dzingel has recorded five goals, 12 points, 32 shots and 10 PIM through 16 games. He's averaged 17:02 of ice time per contest -- 2:00 with the man advantage -- during that span and checks out as a serviceable asset in deeper settings moving forward. Dzingel is positioned to post a career-best showing across the board, and he could also step into an even larger offensive role if Ottawa deals talent before the trade deadline.