Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Chips in two helpers in win
Dzingel collected a pair of assists during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Nashville.
Since the calendar flipped to 2018, Dzingel has recorded five goals, 12 points, 32 shots and 10 PIM through 16 games. He's averaged 17:02 of ice time per contest -- 2:00 with the man advantage -- during that span and checks out as a serviceable asset in deeper settings moving forward. Dzingel is positioned to post a career-best showing across the board, and he could also step into an even larger offensive role if Ottawa deals talent before the trade deadline.
More News
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Collects two points•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Streak at three games and four goals•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Finds twine in loss•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Scores goal on seven shots•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Nets pair in victory•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Finding back of net•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...