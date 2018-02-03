Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Collects two points

Dzingel secured two assists in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Flyers.

Dzingel collected an assist late in the first period and added another helper late in the second. The American winger now has 22 points this season (14 goals, eight assists). While his offensive numbers continue to improve with each campaign at the big level -- aside from a rough plus-minus rating (-12) in 2017-18 -- Dzingel is best left on the wire for now but his outlook for 2018-19 is worth monitoring.