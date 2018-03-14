Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Collects two power-play points in win
Dzingel scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.
This was just the second time in eight games that Dzingel has marked the scoresheet, and considering he's been receiving consistent scoring minutes, it's been a bit of a disappointing stretch. Still, the 26-year-old winger is in the midst of a career-best showing with 20 goals and 12 assists. Dzingel also has the potential to finish the season strong and be a serviceable asset in deeper fantasy settings.
