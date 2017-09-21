Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Dealing with groin injury
Dzingel joined the Senators for practice Thursday as he continue to work his way back from a groin injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
While getting on the ice is a good sign for Dzingel's recovery, he was unable to complete the entire practice session, per Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa. With Opening Night just two weeks away, one has to wonder whether the 25-year-old will be ready in time.
More News
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: On training camp roster•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Secures last-minute deal•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Headed for arbitration•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Playing through wrist injury•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Lights lamp in deciding loss•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Will see game action Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...