Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Dealing with groin injury

Dzingel joined the Senators for practice Thursday as he continue to work his way back from a groin injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

While getting on the ice is a good sign for Dzingel's recovery, he was unable to complete the entire practice session, per Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa. With Opening Night just two weeks away, one has to wonder whether the 25-year-old will be ready in time.