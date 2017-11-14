Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Finding back of net

Dzingel has tallied two goals in his previous five outings.

In 81 outings in 2016-17, Dzingel registered 14 goals, which means his current pace of five markers in 16 games should smash his career high set last year. Unfortunately for fantasy owners looking for more than just points, the Illinois native hasn't added much statistically outside of goals, as he has recorded a lone helpers, eight hits and four blocks.