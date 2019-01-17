Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Finds net in second straight game

Dzingel scored his team's third goal to essentially salt away a 5-2 victory over Colorado on Wednesday.

Dzingel continues to make the most of the chance he's received in Ottawa's young lineup, scoring for the seventh time in eight games. Since Dec. 31, Dzingel has 10 points and six goals, so make sure he's active during this hot streak.

