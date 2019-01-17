Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Finds net in second straight game
Dzingel scored his team's third goal to essentially salt away a 5-2 victory over Colorado on Wednesday.
Dzingel continues to make the most of the chance he's received in Ottawa's young lineup, scoring for the seventh time in eight games. Since Dec. 31, Dzingel has 10 points and six goals, so make sure he's active during this hot streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...