Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Finds twine in loss
Dzingel had his team's only goal in a 2-1 loss to Detroit on Wednesday.
Quietly, Dzingel has posted a 10-goal season, which is a pleasant surprise given his previous career high of 14. But his assists numbers have flatlined (four in 38 games), and he's actually on pace for fewer points than the 32 he had last year. He's became almost exclusively a one-category player, which vastly limits his value.
