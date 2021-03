Dzingel scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Dzingel needed all of two games in a Senators sweater to match his goal output from 11 contests with the Hurricanes. The 28-year-old winger is up to six points, 13 shots on net and 12 hits in 13 appearances between the two teams this season. Don't expect Dzingel to keep up the goal-per-game pace for the Senators when he's seeing middle-six usage.