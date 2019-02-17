Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Has 12 points in last 14 games

Dzingel scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Jets on Saturday.

He also added an assist. Dzingel has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last 14 games. He has already established a new career high in points with 43 and could hit the 60-point plateau this season. There's real value in that tally, as long as you can stomach Dzingel's depressed plus-minus. His minus-13 can be a significant drag on your roster.