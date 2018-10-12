Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Headed to IR
Ottawa placed Dzingel (lower body) on injured reserve Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Dzingel likely suffered his injury during Wednesday's 7-4 loss to Philadelphia, and will now be sidelined for the Senators' next two games at a minimum. The recently recalled Nick Paul will likely take on a bottom-six role until Dzingel is cleared to return to game action.
