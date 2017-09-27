Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Included in Wednesday's lineup
Dzingel (groin) is healthy and will take the ice for Wednesdays' preseason contest against Winnipeg.
Dzingel had been dealing with the injury for around a week, but will now have the opportunity to play in each of the team's final-two preseason games. Having tallied 14 goals and 32 points in 81 games last campaign, Dzingel is a lock to make the Opening Night roster, though it will be interesting to see where head coach Guy Boucher utilizes him in the lineup. If Dzingel is given a consistent top-six role, he could easily produce a 20-goal, 40-point season.
