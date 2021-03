Dzingel scored a goal on two shots in a 2-1 win over Calgary on Monday.

Dzingel led a 2-on-1 midway through the first period and snapped a shot past Jacob Markstrom to open the scoring. It was Dzingel's fifth goal in nine games since being acquired from Carolina and all five have come at even strength. The 28-year-old is a two-time 20-goal scorer, but his current shooting percentage (24.1) isn't likely to sustain itself.