Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Lights lamp in victory

Dzingel scored what proved to be the winning goal in the second period and added an assist on Alex Burrows' empty-net goal Wednesday in a 4-2 win over Buffalo.

Dzingel has been one of the few Senators to take a step forward this season, as he became a 20-goal scorer for the first time in his brief career. His plus-minus rating of minus-17 is a cause for concern, but a large part of that has been Ottawa's failures on the blue line and in the net this season.