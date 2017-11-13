Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Minus-1 night
Dzingel threw one shot on goal and went minus-one in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Colorado.
Dzingel has had no problem putting the puck in the net as he has five goals in 16 games, but hasn't been able to facilitate assists. Still the speedy winger has been moved into a role on the first line with Mark Stone and Derek Brassard as of late, so it wouldn't be surprising to see an increase in his assist column -- especially since Stone's potted goals in seven of his last nine games.
More News
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Included in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Out at least two more games•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: On training camp roster•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Secures last-minute deal•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Headed for arbitration•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...