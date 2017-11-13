Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Minus-one night

Dzingel threw one shot on goal and went minus-one in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Colorado.

Dzingel has had no problem putting the puck in the net as he has five goals in 16 games, but hasn't been able to facilitate assists. Still the speedy winger has been moved into a role on the first line with Mark Stone and Derek Brassard as of late, so it wouldn't be surprising to see an increase in his assist column -- especially since Stone's potted goals in seven of his last nine games.