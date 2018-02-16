Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Misses practice Friday
Dzingel (undisclosed) missed practice Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
It's unclear whether Dzingel will be fit to play in Saturday's contest against the Rangers, but with Ottawa officially out of the playoff hunt, we would expect the team to take a cautious approach and give him all the time he needs to overcome the apparent issue. The Illinois native has compiled 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) to complement five power-play points through 56 games this season, which tells us he's probably still on rosters in some of the deeper settings.
More News
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Collects two points•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Streak at three games and four goals•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Finds twine in loss•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Scores goal on seven shots•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Nets pair in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...