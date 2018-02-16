Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Misses practice Friday

Dzingel (undisclosed) missed practice Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It's unclear whether Dzingel will be fit to play in Saturday's contest against the Rangers, but with Ottawa officially out of the playoff hunt, we would expect the team to take a cautious approach and give him all the time he needs to overcome the apparent issue. The Illinois native has compiled 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) to complement five power-play points through 56 games this season, which tells us he's probably still on rosters in some of the deeper settings.