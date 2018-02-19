Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Missing Monday's game

Dzingel (personal) won't be with the team when they play the Predators in Nashville on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The Ohio State product has been away from his teammates since Friday while tending to a family matter, though the report also states that he could reconvene with the squad Tuesday in Chicago, ahead of Wednesday's contest with the Blackhawks. With a career-best 15 goals in 56 games, Dzingel has been a bright spot for the struggling Senators this season, who'll be hoping to have him back as soon as possible.