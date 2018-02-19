Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Missing Monday's game
Dzingel (personal) won't be with the team when they play the Predators in Nashville on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Ohio State product has been away from his teammates since Friday while tending to a family matter, though the report also states that he could reconvene with the squad Tuesday in Chicago, ahead of Wednesday's contest with the Blackhawks. With a career-best 15 goals in 56 games, Dzingel has been a bright spot for the struggling Senators this season, who'll be hoping to have him back as soon as possible.
More News
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Won't play Saturday•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Misses practice Friday•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Collects two points•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Streak at three games and four goals•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Finds twine in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...