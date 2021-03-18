Dzingel scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver. He also had three hits and two PIM.

Dzingel got the Senators on the board three minutes into the second period, putting away a rebound as the trailing forward on an odd-man rush. It was Dzingel's fourth tally in eight games since being acquired via trade from Carolina. The 28-year-old enjoyed a pair of 20-goal campaigns during his first go-round with Ottawa (2015-19) and is off to a productive start in his return to Canada's capital.