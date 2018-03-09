Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Needs one goal to reach 20
Dzingel scored twice in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo.
Both of Dzingel's goals came in the first 3:26 of the second period. The 26-year-old winger just needs to light the lamp once more in his team's final 16 games to reach 20 goals for the first time. Unfortunately for those who rely on Dzingel in the fantasy realm, that career-high scoring output has been accompanied by a minus-14 rating, which represents a major downturn from the plus-11 mark he posted in 111 appearances over his first two NHL campaigns.
