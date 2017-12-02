Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Nets a pair in victory
Dzingel had two goals in a 6-5 win over the Islanders on Friday.
Dzingel is now halfway to his career high in goals for the year, and he's only played in 24 games this season. However, he's kind of a one-note player this season: when he doesn't score - which he hasn't in eight of his past 10 games - he doesn't really provide any tangible help to your fantasy roster.
