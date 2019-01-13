Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Nets only goal in defeat
Dzingel scored in the third period Saturday, but that was all his team got in a 4-1 loss to San Jose.
Dzingel has scored in six of his past seven contests and has been a steady contributor all season. He's averaging three points in every four games for the year, and given the Senators' penchant to usually play high-scoring games, he's a good option in all formats.
More News
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Scores twice in loss•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Sparks Sens to OT win•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Suiting up Monday•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Questionable versus Preds•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Two apples in road victory•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Reaches five-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...