Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Nets only goal in defeat

Dzingel scored in the third period Saturday, but that was all his team got in a 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Dzingel has scored in six of his past seven contests and has been a steady contributor all season. He's averaging three points in every four games for the year, and given the Senators' penchant to usually play high-scoring games, he's a good option in all formats.

