Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Nets two goals in losing effort
Dzingel notched two goals Monday but it wasn't enough, as the Senators fell 6-3 to Boston.
The 26-year-old was a game-time decision for undisclosed reasons, but eventually suited up and was rewarded for his efforts, scoring two goals, albeit in a losing effort. Dzingel is coming off his best season as a pro, having tallied 41 points in 79 games a year ago, and will look to be even better in 2018-19.
