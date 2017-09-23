Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Out at least two more games
Dzingel (groin) will miss the next two preseason games, the Ottawa Sun reports.
We imagine a groin injury would be particularly troublesome for Dzingel, as he relies so heavily on his speed to be effective. The Senators are to play in Winnipeg next Wednesday before wrapping up the preseason Sept. 30, in Montreal -- Ottawa brass is hoping Dzingel is ready to go for those last two exhibition matches.
