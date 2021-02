Dzingel (not injury related) joined the Senators at practice Sunday.

Sunday marked the first time that Dzingel joined his new team for practice since being traded from the Hurricanes on Feb. 13. The 28-year-old accumulated four points in 11 games for Carolina, and he's expected to handle a top-six role in the lineup. Dzingel will need to be added to the active roster in order to suit up in Monday's game against Calgary.