Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Pots 20th in losing effort

Dizngel scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The goal was No. 20 on the year for the 26-year-old, leaving Dzingel three goals and three points shy of tying the career highs he established in both categories last season. While his overall production has been solid, he's been a lot more than that lately -- the winger has seven goals and 13 points in his last 11 games, offering some hope of a breakout second half.