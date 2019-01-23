Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Pots 20th in losing effort
Dizngel scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
The goal was No. 20 on the year for the 26-year-old, leaving Dzingel three goals and three points shy of tying the career highs he established in both categories last season. While his overall production has been solid, he's been a lot more than that lately -- the winger has seven goals and 13 points in his last 11 games, offering some hope of a breakout second half.
