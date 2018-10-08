Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Questionable Monday
Dzingel is considered questionable against the Bruins due to an undisclosed issues, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Dzingel's absence would certainly limit the Senators' offense as it would likely require Mark Stone or Mikkel Boedker to move up to the top-line, stretching the team's forward depth. Fantasy owners will likely have to wait until closer to puck drop to determine whether Dzingel will suit up.
