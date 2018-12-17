Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Questionable versus Preds

Dzingel was injured during Monday's game-day status and is in doubt against Nashville, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

With Matt Duchene (lower body) still sidelined, the Sens figure to dress seven defensemen if Dzingel is unable to give it a go. The 26-year-old has already racked up 23 points in 32 games this season and could challenge for his career-high 41 recorded last season -- assuming his potential absence isn't anything serious.