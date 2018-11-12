Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Reaches five-game point streak
Dzingel scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.
Dzingel now has a goal in four straight games and a point in five straight. This is shaping up to be a breakout campaign for the 26-year-old winger who scored 41 points last year, as he has nine goals and five assists through 16 contests. However, he's shooting at a rate of 23.1 percent, so the scoring likely isn't sustainable.
