Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Ready to play

Dzingel (lower body) confirmed that he'll be fit to play in Saturday's home game against the Canadiens, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Dzingel owners will be hoping that his two-game injury layoff proves too short to sap the positive momentum he had going to start the season. The American pivot added two goals and two assists through the first four games, reminding us all that it's important not to overlook certain players just because they play for a team in the midst of a rebuild.