Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Returning to action Saturday
Dzingel (lower body) should be back for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.
If this holds true, Dzingel will only miss the minimum of two games necessitated by a trip to injured reserve. The 26-year-old got off to a hot start to the season, notching four points in four games. Last year, he made some minor waves by scoring 23 goals, and based off the early returns his minutes are going to increase this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...