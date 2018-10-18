Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Returning to action Saturday

Dzingel (lower body) should be back for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.

If this holds true, Dzingel will only miss the minimum of two games necessitated by a trip to injured reserve. The 26-year-old got off to a hot start to the season, notching four points in four games. Last year, he made some minor waves by scoring 23 goals, and based off the early returns his minutes are going to increase this season.