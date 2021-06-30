Dzingel was productive for a bottom-six forward in his return to Ottawa, notching nine points in 29 games,

The Senators chose not to trade Dzingel, so there's a good chance they find a way to bring him back. However, his fate is unlikely to be decided until after Seattle completes its expansion draft. The Senators can bring him back in free agency a week after the expansion draft if the Kraken haven't claimed him, and that might be their plan. He might be a decent cheap option in daily leagues if he gets ice time in Ottawa.